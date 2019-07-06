<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, a filmmaker and producer, has revealed the reason why Black Americans walked out of the Cinema hall when a movie premier, ‘Invasion 1897’ was shown in the United States of America.

The movie, according to him, was produced in 2005 as a product of the invasion of the great Benin kingdom and massacre of 1897 by the British and abduction of Oba Ovoranmwen, was released fourteen years ago to the public.

Imasuen made the revelation during a training Workshop on Media Literacy, capacity building on Film Classification, Censorship and Youth Development.

The event was organised by Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State in partnership with the National Film and video Censors Board.

The Filmmaker, who spoke on the topic: “The essence of Film Classification, Editing, and context Development for Youth”, as a panelist at the programme, said: “When we premiered the invasion of 1897 in the US, black Americans walked out of the Cinema hall.

“They asked in amazement, why did we use a white lady to play the role of a wife to a Hero in that film?”

He appealed to the NFVCB to restrict its operation to Classification of movies and allow Filmmakers and Producers to regulate their work.

“The business of Classification should be for the Board. So, nobody should gag us”, he said.

The Chief host and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, who delivered a goodwill message at the event, expressed hope that event will produce opportunity for participants to acquiring skills of expression of better understanding of what goes on in the industry.

On his part, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, the Executive Director, Institute of Strategic and Development Communication with Nasarawa State University, emphasized the need for enforcement of code to preserve the nation’s cultural values, minimize abuses and cross-cutting in accordance with global practice.

The Executive Director of National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, lamented that the National Censors Board cannot regulate all Films and movies due to the activities of unscrupulous elements who collude with fifth Columnists to undermine the Censorship Board.

Adedayo, who was represented by the South South Zonal Coordinator of the Board, Mr. Onwumere Ogbonna, stressed that unapproved Films which find themselves in the market are usually discovered by the agency during enforcement.

Prof. Tunde Agara, Dean College of Arts and Social Sciences, Igbinedion University, presented the Certificates of participants to attendees with a caution to put into use what they have learnt so as to impact their lives and society.