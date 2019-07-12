<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly promoted Lieutenant-General, Lamidi Adeosun, has been decorated with his new rank.

Adeosun, was decorated by the permanent secretary of the Minister of Defence, Najafatu Bafarawa, at the ship house Abuja

The permanent secretary was assisted by the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai.

The decoration posted on the twitter handle of the Nigerian army also has other senior offers and the spouse of the Adeosun, who graced the occasion.

Also decorated with his new rank of Major-General is AB Biu and Captain Danjibrin at the ceremony.