The newly promoted Lieutenant-General, Lamidi Adeosun, has been decorated with his new rank.
Adeosun, was decorated by the permanent secretary of the Minister of Defence, Najafatu Bafarawa, at the ship house Abuja
The permanent secretary was assisted by the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai.
The decoration posted on the twitter handle of the Nigerian army also has other senior offers and the spouse of the Adeosun, who graced the occasion.
Also decorated with his new rank of Major-General is AB Biu and Captain Danjibrin at the ceremony.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]