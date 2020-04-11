<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Alhaja Hadija Adedibu, the eldest daughter of late ‘strongman of Ibadan politics’, Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, has died after battling cancer in the United States of America where she was residing.

A family source disclosed that the family was reluctant to announce her demise, saying, ‘they don’t want people to know.

“If they break the news it could be linked to the deadly virus and the family doesn’t want that. She died in the hospital”, the source added.





The late politician’s son, Professor Aderemi Adedibu, however, dismissed any news that the woman died of Coronavirus, saying that her sister died of cancer disease and that she had been nursing it in a hospital in the US since last year.

According to Aderemi “ it was not true that Adijat died of coronavirus, she had been battling cancer for a while but got worsened recently, leading to her death.

“My sister died from cancer at a US hospital on Thursday and not coronavirus pandemic as being insinuated. She was aged 71, and she suffered from cancer for more than six months before she was admitted into a hospital last month.”

While adding that the deceased would be buried on (today) Saturday.