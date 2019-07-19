<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lake Chad Basin (LCB) Governors’ Forum for Regional Cooperation on Stabilisation, Peacebuilding and Sustainable Development have agreed to remain committed to joint efforts towards fostering sustainable development across the regions through promoting dialogue and cross-border cooperation.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd Meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum on Wednesday in Niamey, governors’ expressed the need to commit to a set of common regional priorities for stabilisation in the region affected by Boko Haram.

The meeting of the LCB Governors’ Forum was attended by the governors from the Far North and North regions of Cameroon, Hadjer-Lamis and Lac provinces of Chad, Diffa region of Niger, and Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States of Nigeria, AU, UN institutions, Regional Economic Communities, donor governments, traditional and religious among others.

The Communiqué was presented by Mr Magus Titus, representative of the Governor of Far North Region, Cameroon Mr Midjiyawa Bakari on behalf of the governors’.

The forum stated that the ownership of the Regional Stabilisation Facility for the national window should primarily rest with the States.

It stated that the governors’ has agreed to remain committed to enhance cross-border security cooperation in order to facilitate cross border trade, enhance economic recovery and boost livelihoods.

Also, to assume its role as a primary mechanism for cross-border cooperation in the context of the implementation of the Regional Stabilisation Strategy (RSS) and work closely with key stakeholders of the Lake Chad Basin for stabilisation efforts.

The forum also agreed to design and implement the Territorial Action Plans (TAPs) and their harmonisation with local and national development plans, and to periodically monitor the progress achieved.

It stated that there regional priorities for stabilisation includes; cross-border trade, regional economic development and employment opportunities, especially for the youths.

Also, the rehabilitation and reintegration of victims of the Boko Haram insurgency, empowerment of women and youth, regional peacebuilding efforts and measures to enhance social cohesion among others.

The forum highlighted the need for governors’ and stakeholders to increase engagement of civil society, including traditional and religious leaders, in Stabilisation initiatives.

The forum welcomed the launch of the Regional Stabilisation Facility, an innovative financing mechanism in support of the implementation of the RSS.

The LCB Governors’ Forum expressed its appreciation to Mr. Issoufou Mahamadou, Head of State and President of the Republic of Niger and the host Governor Mr. Mohamed Mouddour, Governor of Diffa, and the people of Niger Republic for their hospitality.

Newsmen report that the forum came to a close with the announcement of Cameroon as the next host of the Lake Chad governors’ forum in July 2020.