The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says although the death of media mogul, Gbadebowale Aboderin, was untimely, he made his mark as an administrator, philanthropist, publisher, sports enthusiast and promoter.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Oro, Kwara, the minister condoled with the family of the deceased and the management of the Punch Newspapers over the death.

The minister, in the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Segun Adeyemi, his Special Adviser, also extended his condolences to the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria.

The minister said Aboderin would particularly be remembered for taking The Punch, a foremost brand, to greater heights within a relatively short time and for his contribution to the development of sports in the country.

He described the death of Aboderin as a huge loss not only to his family and the media and sports industry but to the nation in general.

The minister prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged his family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a life of service to humanity.

Aboderin, the Chairman of the Punch newspaper, died at the age of 60 after a heart surgery.