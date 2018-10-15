



Minister of Information and Culture, Ahaji Lai Mohammed, will, on October 17, 2018, speak on the importance of providing detailed and consistent information across Nigeria’s diverse population at the Chatham House, London.

Titled ‘Nigeria’s National Unity: Towards Participation and Shared Values,’ Mohammed will also discuss the priorities and challenges of the Ministry of Information and Culture in the facilitation of national unity ahead of the 2019 elections and beyond.

Mohammed’s address is coming amidst criticisms on the travel ban of 50 influential Nigerians through the Executive Order Six (EO6) by the presidency.

The address is also coming at a time the government is facing strong opposition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in view of the 2019 general elections, including the fight against insurgency, corruption, farmers-herders clashes, dwindling economy, amongst others.

Chatham House’s Programme Administrator, Africa Programme, Sahar Eljack, made the development known in a released schedule on Chatham House’s website.

“Nigeria’s federal system, consisting of 36 federal member states and the Federal Capital territory of Abuja, reflects at the national level, a diverse underlying range of cultural, religious and political intersections.

“This complex landscape demands a correspondingly dynamic set of mechanisms for the provision of information for both Nigeria’s citizens and globally: whether delivering vital details on public services to the population or helping to foster a sense of national unity.

“As the February 2019 elections approach, the delivery of credible information services looks certain to have significant implications for not only the participation and engagement of citizens, but for the consolidation of the democratic process in Nigeria more broadly.

“Hon. Alhaji Lai Mohammed will reflect on the importance of providing detailed and consistent information across Nigeria’s diverse population and will discuss his ministry’s priorities and challenges for the facilitation of national unity ahead of the 2019 elections and beyond,” Eljack said in the release.