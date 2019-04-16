<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has insisted that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has performed well in addressing insecurity and the country is safer than it was in 2015.

The Minister made this disclosure in Washington D.C. during an interview with the Voice of America (VOA).

Specifically, he said the government had successfully secured the entire territory of the country from the Boko Haram while the farmers/herdsmen clash in Benue had been curtailed.

Mohammed said that the fight against banditry, killings and banditry in Zamfara and Kaduna had been put under control in the last two weeks because of the synergy among the security forces.

The minister said that the administration would apply multi dimensional approach besides deployment of forces.

He said the government was not unaware of other remote causes of the crises in the affected areas including economic and social reasons, non inclusiveness, lack of infrastructure and job opportunities.

He assured that the government will continue to strengthen partnership on the regional and international levels in addressing the challenges.