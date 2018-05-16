The federal government says it has not abandoned Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still in captivity out of the over 100 kidnapped by Boko Haram in February.

While five died in custody, the remaining were returned to Dapchi in March but the sect refused to release Sharibu because she reportedly refused to convert to Islam.

On Monday, her father appealed to the media to mount pressure on the federal government to secure the release of his daughter.

Speaking with state house correspondents on Wednesday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, said those involved in negotiating her release were doing so on a daily basis.

“I think Mr President actually addressed that issue in Washington and my position is always the same that we are yet to resolve the issue of six girls,” he said.

“A total of 111 girls were kidnapped, 105 were returned and we are busy on daily basis asking and negotiating and asking what happened to those five officially at least and then what is delaying the young girl, Leah Sharibu.

“Negotiations with insurgents are quite tortuous and complicated at times but I can assure you we are not leaving her to her fate and those who should are daily busy working on her release.”

Asked what was torturous about the negotiations since the insurgents released the other girls in broad daylight, the minister said, “Anybody who negotiates with insurgents and terrorists in the world will know that is not a direct face to face negotiation like we are doing. Thank you.”