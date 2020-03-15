<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on Sunday enjoined Lagosians to desist from dumping their wastes into the drainage channels in order to avoid flooding as rain commences.

Hamzat made the call during an inspection tour of some drainage systems across the state as part of efforts by the state government to prepare for the rainy season

Hamzat disclosed that the Sanwo-Olu Administration had awarded contracts for the clearing and desilting of the drainages across the State, explaining that the tour was to ascertain their current state.

According to the deputy governor, the drainages being interconnected, waste dumping has clustered them, hindering their proper functioning.

While berating the improper and indiscriminating ways of dumping waste, he stressed the need for Lagosians to ensure that they dumped their waste properly, adding that the drainage systems were to pave way for a free flow of waters and not for dumping refuse.

He further added that the state government as part of the effort to curtail flooding would ensure that it cleaned up the drainages, urging the people to take ownership of the canals “because without them everywhere will be flooded.”

“The rain will surely come, earlier than what it used to be as the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has told us and the water must have its channels. The government has created canals, the Ministry of Environment and Water resources are working tirelessly and the citizens also need to do their part,” he said.





Further stating the need for citizens’ ownership of canals and drainages, Dr Hamzat warned that those who build on drainages would have their house removed in the overall interest of Lagosians.

He, however, quickly added that as long as people adhered to the advice of the state government through the Ministry of the Environment, all would be well.

He stressed that the “water channels are all connected across the state and there should be no blockages in order to ensure that water can flow. So people must not discharge their waste in the drainage.”

Meanwhile, the deputy governor has directed the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABCA) to seal up a residential building under construction on Lawanson Road, Itire which was previously sealed by the agency, as it was discovered that truckloads of sand and stone were dumped on the road at the site contrary to the law.

On the entourage of the deputy governor on the inspection are the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage Services and Water Resource, Mr Joe Igbokwe; the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Service, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde and other officials of the Ministry.

Some of the sites visited are Ijora Badia Channel, Doyin-Moshalasi Channel, Orile, System 5 Channel, Babs Animashaun, Surulere; System 6, Itire; Ladipo Channel; Kushoro/Igbayilola Collector Drain, among others.