Residents of Lagos State on Saturday commended the state government’s decision to set up six viewing centres across the state to enable them to watch the 2018 World Cup matches.

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had last month promised to set up viewing centres in key locations that would afford residents the opportunity to watch all the 64 matches of the tournament in a secured environment.

The six centres are at the Campos Mini-stadium, Lagos Island, the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Abesan Estate in Alimosho, Naval Yard, Ajegunle, Bishop Aggrey School, Mushin and the Epe Recreation Centre, Epe.

Some residents, who spoke on the development, praised the government for fulfilling its promise. Others said it afforded them the opportunity of watching the matches in a relaxed mood.

A resident, Lukman Atanda said, “I enjoy watching football games among the people and the creation of viewing center by the Lagos State Government gave me joy because the atmosphere here at the Campos Stadium is lively.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission Kweku Tandoh said the government had made provisions for medical coverage and a Public Liability Insurance Cover for the six centres for the period of the World Cup.

He said, “Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who is a member of the Federal Government’s delegation to the Russia 2018 World Cup, wants Lagosians to have a feel of football action in the ongoing tournament and he believes the viewing centres will also serve as fun and relaxation spots for the people.”