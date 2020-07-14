



Lagos State Government on Tuesday withdrew its suit challenging the move by the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to provide for virtual proceedings in courts.

The Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), withdrew the suit after the seven-man panel of the apex described it as speculative.





The panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour went on to strike out the suit.

It held that there was a presumption of regularity in favour of virtual sitting in courts.

It said virtual sitting is not unconstitutional as it has not been declared so.