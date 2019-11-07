<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Students emerged winners at the 2019 Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) National Children’s Arts, Science and Technology Expo clinching the 1st position and 2nd Runner-up in Arts/Crafts and the Science and Technology category respectively.

Congratulating the Champions, the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, commended the team for making the State proud, on receiving the news of the Lagos team victory.

She affirmed that Lagos State students have been consistent in giving the State accolades from various competitions, which gives credence to the State Government’s efforts in the quality of teaching and learning in Lagos public Schools.

“My joy knows no bounds that you took the challenge seriously and have made the state proud, especially with this sterling performance at the end of the competition and also with the trophy and gifts. I congratulate you all”, the commissioner said.

The Science and Arts expo was organized by the National Television Authority (NTA) Channel 10, in collaboration with all the State Ministries of Education for Primary and Secondary Schools Students Nationwide.