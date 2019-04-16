<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos Water Corporation on Tuesday appealed to residents to exercise patience over the lingering water scarcity in some parts of the state, assuring that engineers were working hard to restore normal supply.

The corporation’s Director of Public Affairs, Iferanmi Akinmuleyi, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said:“There are major technical faults in some of the major water works.

“Our engineers are working simultaneously at each site to rectify the situation.

“Besides these technical faults, the Independent Power Project (IPP) powering our major water works had not been working.

“Even though we have connected to the national grid, the light coming from there is not steady and disrupts the water production processes.

“There is scarcity of gas supply too. However, all these challenges will be overcome soon to enable us have potable water to send out to the public.”

Mr Akinmuleyi urged consumers to exercise a little more patience, as the scarcity would soon be a thing of the past.

Many parts of Lagos have been without water for more than one month.

While in some areas the taps run for some hours and stop, in others there has not been water for more than one month.

Visits by NAN correspondents to areas such as Anthony, Obanikoro, Ojota, Ogudu, Ketu, Mile 12 and Lagos Island Central showed that the taps run for few hours and stop.

Also, visits to Apapa Road, Costain environs, Surulere, and Lagos Mainland showed that many in those areas had been without water since March.

NAN reports that consumers in such areas have resorted to buying drinking water and relying on boreholes.