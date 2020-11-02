



The management of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, has warned motorists contravening the State Transport Reformed Law of 2018 to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the Law.

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave the warning in Lagos on Monday in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Mr Adebayo Taofiq.

Egbeyemi said that the enforcement unit and other relevant agencies are determined to enforce the Law on recalcitrant motorists who contravened any section of the law.

“All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, such as driving against the traffic and driving the on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors.





“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law.

“This thereby causes an impediment to free flow of traffic across the state,” Egbeyemi added.

He declared that the enforcement unit of the agency will arrest any motorist caught disobeying the traffic law.

Egbeyemi also cautioned commercial tricycle and motorcyclists operators to stop plying restricted routes as anyone caught would be penalised in accordance with the law.

The Chairman enjoined the general public to be law-abiding and also report any noticeable security breach around them via the Lagos State Toll – free lines 112 or 767.