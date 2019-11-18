<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs at the weekend staged a walk to commemorate this year’s International Day of Tolerance.

Led by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, government officials walked from Ikeja under the bridge to the Lagos State Government Secretariat at Alausa, distributing leaflets and sensitising residents on the need to embrace tolerance.

Akinbile-Yussuf said tolerance is an important virtue everyone must imbibe for peaceful co-existence.

She said without tolerance, there would be no peace and no development in the state and the country.

“This is why the United Nations set November 16 each year as the International Day of Tolerance. We all have different religious backgrounds; we are from different tribes and ethnic groups. We need to tolerate one another. Without tolerance, there will be no peace and development,” the commissioner said.

She said there was religious tolerance in Lagos and urged residents to continue to tolerate one another.

Akinbile-Yussuf said Lagos, being a cosmopolitan state and home to people of different backgrounds, underscored the need for tolerance during interpersonal relationships.

She hailed the role of religious leaders in instituting and maintaining religious harmony.

“It is only in Lagos State that you will have a Muslim marry a Christian and they will live harmoniously without conflict,” the commissioner said.