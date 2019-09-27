<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government has warned that it will not accept a compromise of quality on any job and standard regulations from contractors handling government projects.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, who spoke during an inspection tour of some of the on-going projects including Egan-Ayobo Road and Agege Pen-Cinema Fly-Over projects, warned that any contractor who compromised standards would be sanctioned.

While emphasising the need for quality jobs and total adherence to project guidelines, the Special Adviser directed that contractors should henceforth submit their work schedules to the Ministry for verification before construction, insisting that government site engineers must ensure conformity with government regulations and contract specifications for quality job delivery.

Adeyoye said “Quality assurance is the hallmark of this administration, we cannot afford to compromise standards in all our projects. All these projects are being financed indirectly by the public through their taxes. Taxes are paid on mutual trust and we must not betray the confidence reposed in us as government. The only way to compensate them is to ensure that they have value for their money through quality infrastructure, good service delivery and good governance”.

She urged contractors to be security and safety conscious while on sites, directing that all site engineers and construction workers must put on their protective jackets, safety boots, helmets and other necessary safety gadgets.

Adeyoye also cautioned that all sites must be kept clean, healthy and devoid of any form of degradation at all times.

Responding, one of the contractors handling the projects, Engr. Adeniyi Sarumi, the Managing Director of Nessarm Ventures Ltd assured that his company would meet all government regulations and deliver in record time.

In appreciating the State government for listing Egan-Ayobo access road among top priority projects, some residents expressed gratitude to the present administration for the gesture and pleaded that the State Government should fast track completion of the 1.8Km road project.

In his remarks, a community leader and member of Egan Community Development Association (CDA), Mr. Ernest Nnamdi said the construction of the road would boost economic activities of the area as it would link Egan Community to other neighbouring communities like Ishefun, Ayobo, Olorunnisola, Ayetoro and others.

Also youth leader and member of Egan CDA, Mr Babajide Oluyemo, while applauding the State government for the award of the contract stated that the project has helped to reduce crime and youth restlessness in the community as more than 50% of the youths of the area were engaged by the contractor – Neesaram Venture Ltd – in the construction work.