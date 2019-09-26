<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, has called on stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to embrace technology in order the accelerate processes in the value chain.

Olusanya, who spoke in Lagos on Thursday when she meet Revenue Stakeholders of the Ministry, also solicited for their support and cooperation in making the State the 21st century economy in line with the THEMES agenda of the State Government.

She asserted that Agriculture is a major part of the process of making Lagos a 21st century economy it desired because majority of Nigerians are farmers, adding that everybody therefore has a role to play in the realisation of the objective.

She said: “Agriculture is all about the entire value chain and that is where a lot of us comes in.

“We are middlemen regardless of the fact that we don’t farm, but we ensure that food gets to the final consumers in one way or the other thus that is where each and every one of us fits in.”

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Special Adviser noted that the State Government is committed to the revitalisation of agriculture as a whole in the State in order attract more people into the sector, adding that it was this that informed the convening of a Stakeholders Engagement some few weeks ago by the State Government to chart a roadmap for the State in agriculture.

She said: “We need a lot of you people to come into the space and make sure that the space is an attraction.

“Some years back, football and entertainment weren’t attractive but the reverse is the case now a days.

“So we can do the same for Agriculture.”

While stressing the need for them to continue to discharge their tax payment responsibilities to the State Government in order to quicken the pace of development, Olusanya called for a mutually benefiting relationship between the Stakeholders and the Government.

“We need to come together to arrive at a point that is beneficial for us. We listen to what our stakeholders have to say and we then work on what they have said in order to deliver,” the Special Adviser explained.