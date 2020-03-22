<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Sunday, said that the components for the repair of Alaka Bridge linking Eko Bridge were being assembled.

Hamzat told newsmen in Lagos, while giving an update on the closed portion of the bridge.

The portion had on March 10 been shut because some bearings on the bridge were said to have gone bad.

Hamzat reiterated that the closure became necessary to save lives because of the state of the bearings.

The deputy governor said that the damaged components were not accessories that could easily be purchased, and had to be imported.

“Structural members on Alaka Bridge will be fixed, that is what will happen, but until we change the expansion joints, it would not be opened to the articulated trucks; maybe cars and the rest.





“We are working with the Federal Government, they have ordered the components but with all these shutdown because of Coronavirus, we do not know how long it is going to take to bring them in, but it has been ordered.

“The materials are done to specifics, there are some purchased for Third Mainland Bridge but unfortunately it is not something that we can just switch,’’ he said.

He said that the state government was collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure all federal roads in the state were in good condition.

On road maintenance, he said that constant investment and collaboration with the private sector was the best option to sustain infrastructural renewal.