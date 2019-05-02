<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For the first time in its 35 years of existence, 57 Fist Class students will lead 14, 312 others at the Lagos State University (LASU) 23rd forthcoming convocation.

Also as an icing on the cake, the university is also producing two graduands who emerged the best graduating students across faculties of Engineering and Sciences respectively.

Announcing plans for this year’s convocation at the university premises yesterday, LASU Vice Chancellor Prof Lanre Adigun Fagbohun, said the graduation which comes up on Thursday 17th of this month will feature the nation’s Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo as guest speaker, as well as former president of Ghana John Dramani Mahama as chairman of the day.

Osinbajo would speak on the topic: ‘African Centres of Excellence in Africa: A veritable catalyst for nation building and development’.

Fagbohun said the graduands comprises 54 diploma, 10, 252 first degrees, and 4, 063 higher degrees consisting 1,532 postgraduate diploma, 57 and 1994 academic and professional as well as 17 doctor of philosophy and 17 Ph.D.

Fagbohun described the First Class figure as historic and a significant improvement over the previous convocation that produced 26 First Class.

“This improvement on the figure of our First Class graduands is historic because this is the first time we are having this. This is the fallout of our Quality Assurance measure and every nook and cranny of the university has keyed into this vision. Besides our campuses are now full of activities as our students compete among themselves within the system and the rest of the world.”

He said two best graduating students – Ridwan Oladotun Ola-Gbadamosi (Faculty of Engineering) and Nneka Karen Enumah (Faculty of Science) both made cumulative grade point average of 4.78.

In addition Shukurat Opeyemi Kannike led the Faculty of Basic Sciences/Physiology with CGPA of 4.36, while Moshood Adekunle Bakare of Faculty of Education (Accounting Education) slammed his contemporaries with CGPA of 4.75.

The trio of Ismaila Owolabi Salami of the Faculty of Management Sciences (Insurance); and Titilope Aishat Adebisi of the School of Communication (Mass Communication); as well as Emmanuel Adeoye Oyeleke of the School of Transport (Transport Management and Operations), dwarfed their colleagues with CGPA of 4.85; 4.47; and 4.12, in that order.

Besides, Fagbohun said LASU was recently designated an Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovation and Transformative STEM Education, noting that the institution also inaugurated its Centre for Afro-Brazillian Studies at the Faculty of Arts.

He said the university has continued to record achievements under his watch with 37 additional programmes being granted accreditation by National Universities Commission. This is also in addition to the 43 programmes that already enjoy full accreditation by NUC.

Faghohun recalled that for sometimes, ago, the university put on hold the conferment of honorary degrees, saying it would lift the embargo at its due course.

“It is not that we do not have distinguished Nigerians that merit our honorary awards; however, I want to again say our process (for choosing awardees) is rigorous. We want to tread softly so as not to compromise standards, he said.