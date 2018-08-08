Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, says a total of 1,273 pilgrims have so far been transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2018 Hajj.

AbdulLateef, who doubles as the Amir-ul Hajj, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

“So far, we have successfully transported 1,273 out of a total of 2000 pilgrims in four flights for this year’s hajj.

“The transporting of the remaining 727 pilgrims is expected to resume on Friday.

“Government is also doing all within its legal framework to guard against any impediment that may cause unnecessary delay or inconveniences to the pilgrims,” he said.

The commissioner said some of the pilgrims were on visits to historical sites in Medina while others will engage in Arabic classes, lectures and other enlightenment programmes that would position them better for the spiritual exercise.

AbdulLateef advised those yet to be transported to be calm and assured them that they would all participate in this year’s hajj as their visas had been secured.

He urged them to take necessary precautions against ill-health and prepare adequately for the challenges of the pilgrimage.

“They should remember to stay away from the scorching sun and take a lot of water while in the Holy Land.”

He promised that the state would ensure a hitch-free hajj operation by providing the necessary logistics to the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.