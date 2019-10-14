<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos Traffic Radio has commenced the provision of traffic information ahead on major roads housing events centres where series of events are being held so that motorists can plan their journeys and reduce travel time.

This was contained in an official statement issued by the General Manager of the Station, Tayo Akanle, stressing that it was deliberately designed to help motorists in Lagos make informed decision when navigating the roads.

The General Manager disclosed that the programme tagged ”Events Traffic Dairy” was to assist motorists plan their routes, especially as “we move to the festive period with its attendant consequences such as increase in vehicular movements and celebrations,” adding that relevant stakeholders had been engaged towards having a seamless provision of this information.

Akanle further stated that having observed that events in recent times in Lagos are dynamic, traffic information on those major roads housing these centres and alternative routes would have been disseminated ahead to motorists on the Station’s airwaves and social media platforms weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:20 am, 1:20pm, 3:00pm and 5:10pm.

While urging motorists to take advantage of this information, the General Manager stated that the initiative is within the ambit of the Station’s mandate which is to provide traffic information on all modes of transportation in the State and beyond.

He, however, urged motorists to always obey traffic laws as this forms part of the Traffic Management and Transportation components of THEMES’ developmental Agenda of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration in the State.