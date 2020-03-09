<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said it will ensure that justice is done to all parties concerned following an alleged assault on a commercial bus conductor by one of the LASTMA officers at Maryland on Saturday .

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, in a statement issued by the authority’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olumide Filade, gave the assurance on Sunday while reacting to the trending video of the alleged assault.

The video showed a LASTMA official allegedly assaulting a commercial bus conductor after he had been apprehended.

The statement said, “The attention of the management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been drawn to a video trending online of a LASTMA officer having an altercation with a commercial bus conductor at Maryland, Lagos on Saturday, 7th March, 2020.





“The rules of engagement for the agency officials in relating with the members of the public does not include being physical with traffic offender as stated in the law that guides the agency’s operations.

“The circumstances surrounding the video had been investigated thoroughly.

“It was discovered that the bus conductor had contravened the law by leaving the bus door open while the bus was on motion.

“Also, the conductor was also caught hanging after the agency had played the camera recordings of the development.

“Justice will be done on the issue as the driver, the police escort and the conductor had been released owing to public sentiments,” Oduyoye said.

The LASTMA boss noted that both the driver and the conductor if the bus had committed the same offence several times in the past.