The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday said the Lagos International Trade Fair would soon be relocated to a permanent site.

Sanwo-Olu said the move would help curb the operational challenges faced by the organisers of the fair annually. He added that the permanent site would be standard as other international exhibitions across the globe.

The Governor said this during his visit to the ongoing 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair, taking place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Over two thousand foreign and local exhibitors are participating in the 33rd Edition of the fair which has the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.”

The Governor, who was led on the tour by Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the fair was an avenue for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase their products to the world.

He said: “I am here on an on the spot assessment and going round few of the pavilions at the trade fair. As you can see, I have to come in here to encourage our MSMEs that are on display.

“This is a real governance and collaborative initiative. This is an annual event, but we need to upscale it” he added.

Sanwo-Olu commended the LCCI for keeping faith with MSMEs, adding that it shows the can-do spirit of Nigeria.

The 10-day fair, which opened on Nov. 1, will come to an end on Nov. 10.