The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has declared that the outcome of investigation and laboratory test conducted on a suspected COVID-19 patient shows negative.

Abayomi made this known on Thursday morning in Lagos, reassuring residents that there was no case of Coronavirus in the state presently.

“I will like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are very high and we are putting more measures in place to safeguard the state,” he said.

Abayomi, in a statement, explained that the ministry’s attention was drawn to a suspected case of Coronavirus at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja.

“From our investigation, we gathered that a Chinese citizen, who arrived in Nigeria from China seven weeks ago, presented at Reddington Hospital on Wednesday, complaining about fever.





“The hospital in keeping with the advisory we earlier issued, correctly maintained a high index of suspicion, isolated the patient and reported the case to the Ministry.

“We took up the case, transferred the patient to the state isolation unit at the Mainland Hospital which is our specialised infectious disease hospital.

“His blood samples were taken to the Virology laboratory for analysis and it came out negative,” the Commissioner said.

Abayomi appealed to citizens to refrain from posting unverified news that can cause unnecessary anxiety among citizens.

He urged citizens to disregard any information about the novel Coronavirus that does not emanate from official communication channels of the Ministry of Health or his office.