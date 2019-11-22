<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some primary schools teachers in Badagry, Lagos State, under the auspices of Concerned Assistant Executive Officers, on Thursday appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over harmonisation of their salaries.

Their coordinator, Mrs. Abimbola Boboye, who spoke at a news briefing organised by the group in Badagry, said the 33 teachers from Badagry were among over 100 offered appointment as linkage teachers by the Local Government Education Authority on December 28, 2005.

She said: “During the interview, we were asked to submit our credentials, which we did, some with NCE and degree certificates.

“But we were surprised that in the appointment letters, we were placed on level 6, Step 1. When we complained about the level, they assured us that it would be adjusted in March the following year and everybody would be placed according to his or her certificates.

“This was done when the present Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr. Olusegun Onilude, was the executive secretary of Education in Badagry.

“Till 2007, nothing was done about the adjustment of the salary structure. When we continued to complain about salary, they called all the linkage teachers together in Badagry.

“Onilude told us to submit our appointment letters, which we did and they gave us another appointment letters that read Assistant Executive Officers.

“Henceforth, we were asked not to sign as teachers in the schools where we taught but as non-teaching staff.

“Nothing was done about our salary which was placed at N75,875 for Level 6, Step 1.

“But despite this, we still continue to teach in our primary schools. I am teaching Christian Religious Knowledge from Primary one to six and Agricultural Science from primary 4 to 6.”

Another teacher, Mr. John Godonu, said from 2005 to date they had not been promoted.

“Some of us are receiving between N29,000 and N32,000 as a graduate teacher.

“Some of the teachers employed after us have been promoted several times, while we remain on the same level. We have sent a… letter to our amiable Governor Sanwo-Olu, but we are yet to receive any message from him.

“We have also written a letter to the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly… Mudashiru Obasa…

“We are not getting younger on the job, yet we have not been promoted since 2005,” he said.

Godonu appealed to the governor to consider their fate and harmonise their salary so that they would meet up with their colleagues in the teaching line.