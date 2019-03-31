<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Lagos State Special Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation on Sunday said it seized 109 motorcycles at Second Rainbow, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway for flaunting the state Traffic Laws.

This is just as the agency disclosed it would destroy over 2,500 motorcycles impounded since January for plying restricted routes across the state.

These were contained in a statement released by the agency’s head of Public affairs Taofiq Adebayo on Sunday morning.

According to Adebayo, Taskforce Chairman Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) at the weekend led operatives to Second Rainbow in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) following complaints of residents on illegal activities of the motorcyclists.

Adebayo said the raid followed series of warnings to motorcycle riders to desist from operating on restricted routes, particularly highways and bridges across the state.

Quoting the chairman, Adebayo said criminal activities of some the motorcyclists was alarming, noting that some of them harassed passers-by at bus stops.

“While some of them harass innocent members of the public at various bus-stops, others engage in all sorts of criminal acts by dispossessing their passengers of valuables such as phones, jewelleries, and bags. Also, motorists held in traffic both morning and night around these areas were not spared,” Adebayo stated.

Noting that complete clampdown on illegal activities of these operators would be sustained, he said the Taskforce was collaborating with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders to sustain the onslaught.

“The chairman warned dispatched riders using power bikes (200cc above) to desist from engaging in illegal commercial activities as anyone caught violating Lagos State Traffic Laws would be prosecuted.

“He urged various motorcyle riders associations across the state to on regular basis, educate their members on all 475 restricted routes and the life-threatening danger surrounding plying high-ways and bridges.

“The chairman, however, confirmed that over 2500 illegal commercial motorcycles impounded by the agency in the last three months (January to March 2019) would be crushed by the government,” said Adebayo.