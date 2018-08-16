Lagos State Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested and arraigned no fewer than 50 suspects before Chief Magistrate Bola Osunsanmi of Court 4, Ikeja Magisterial District for vandalizing government property around Idansan Village, Ibeju, Lekki, and Lagos island areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos said the suspects arraigned included four girls who attacked officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) while on official duties to demolish illegal shanties erected on acquired land and set fire on a caterpillar belonging to the government.

He said the LASBCA officials were attacked with stones, Ironrods, broken bottles and burnt tyres before the arrival of the enforcement team of the agency who rescued them from the scene.

Egbeyemi, confirmed that investigation revealed that owners/ occupiers of the illegal shanties were served necessary notices and were given months to evacuate all their belongings from government approved land for ‘Dangote Refinery’ around the area, adding that government equipment (caterpillar) worth millions used for clearing these illegal shanties was completely set ablaze with petrol by these suspects.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects were arraigned on a 4-count charged of ‘Arson under section 341 (c)’, ‘Conspiracy under section 411’, ‘Conduct likely to cause breach of peace under section 168 (1) (d)’ and ‘Unlawful obstruction under section 117 (1) & (2) of the Lagos Law of Lagos State 2015.