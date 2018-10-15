



The Executive Committee of the Lagos State Sports Writers Association (Lagos SWAN) has opened up on the suspension of its three members for bringing the association’s name to disrepute.

The suspended members are; Mr Ayo Ojedokun, Mr. Ifeanyi Eduzor and Mr. Francis Ajumona.

Bunmi Ogunyale, Secretary of Lagos SWAN said the suspension of the trio was in line with the findings of the disciplinary committee report on Anti Association’ Activities leveled against them by the Congress of Lagos SWAN at its last meeting.

According to allegations against the trio who tagged themselves as “Concerned Members of Lagos SWAN”, they have continuously painted Lagos SWAN as a disunited body and brought the office of its Chairman to disrepute.

The committee headed by seasoned sports journalist, Mr. Femi Solaja was set up by Lagos SWAN Congress on Friday 31st August, 2018 to investigate the allegations and make recommendations.

After review of available evidence and cross examination of the accused persons, the trio were found guilty of Anti Association activities.

The committee recommended that they should tender a public apology to the office of the Chairman, Lagos SWAN for defamation of character.

They were also mandated to apologize to the Lagos SWAN Body (Congress) for dragging internal matters to the public domain without recourse to the elders of the Association especially former Chairmen of the chapters like Comrades Tony Ubani, Niyi Oyeleke and Fred Edoreh.

The committee said failure to comply with their recommendations will be taken as a direct assault on the Congress which is the highest law making body of the chapter.

In view of their failure to comply, the Lagos SWAN exco deemed it expedient to suspend them indefinitely to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile Lagos SWAN has honoured the 1st Vice President, Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi on his re-election to the Glass House.

Speaking at the epoch making event held at the Lagos SWAN Secretariat, SWAN boss, Mr Debo Oshundun said the ceremony was aimed to honour and also to encourage Barrister Akinwunmi to sustain his efforts at changing the face of football in Nigeria.

His words: “Barrister is a man of many parts. He is a lover of children and has done so much to help Nigerian kids to realize their dreams.

Though, he has not looked in this regard but we thought it wise to honour one of own in order for him to do more.

“Barrister has been a good ambassador of the state and it important to give honour to whom it is due. So, however on behalf of the most vibrant chapter of sport writing, the Lagos SWAN, we want appreciate you for all your good deeds for Nigerian football,”

In his response, Akinwunmi thanked the Lagos SWAN executives led by Debo Oshundun and the entire members of the association for the honour, said aiding Nigerian children was not aimed at getting commendations but to give the kids a future.