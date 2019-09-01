<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to continue to collaborate with the Nigeria Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, to ensure accountability and transparency in the state’s financial dealings.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, made the pledge when the governing council and members of ICAN led by its vice president, Dame Mrs. Onome Joy Adewuyi, paid a courtesy visit to the governor at Alausa at the weekend.

Sanwo-Olu told the delegation that the state government aligns with the accountability index and “it is also very important for citizens out there to know what we are doing.

“That is the only way they can align with the government. We want people to pay more taxes and if they see what we are doing and it is transparent, the possibility is there that they will pay their taxes voluntarily.” He added that “this type of index will help us to explain and it is done by ICAN.”

He also assured ICAN that the government takes capacity building of its staff seriously and that is why its workforce, particularly accountants and auditors, will fully participate in the forth-coming 49th ICAN conference slated for September.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Adewuyi, who represented the president of ICAN, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuandigbo, while praying for strength and wisdom for the governor to take the state to a greater height, commended Sanwo-Olu for his THEMES programme for the state.

According to Okwuandigbo, “the THEMES agenda convincingly captures the critical sectors that any forward looking administration should commit itself to.”

He added that the governor’s executive order to curb flooding, tackle traffic gridlock and issues of waste management barely 24 hours after assumption of office goes a long way to demonstrate his commitment to achieving results. “We pray that at the end of the day we will all witness a greater Lagos,” he prayed.

He solicited support of the state government in the forthcoming 49th conference of ICAN while also offering to collaborate with the state government in organising in-house training for accountants and other allied functionaries of the state.