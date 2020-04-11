<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Saturday recorded first death from COVID-19.

According to sources at the hospital, before the death which occurred at the Ayinke House, the condition of the patient was earlier suspected to be a case of puerperal sepsis with a high index of suspicion for COVID-19.

Sources said that the patient was admitted Wednesday while the management of LASUTH was notified on Thursday about the suspicion. The source told newsmen that a normal protocol for testing was activated and the test was carried out.

Sadly, the patient eventually died this morning (Saturday} and the test came out positive.

The source added that the corpse was awaiting evacuation to Yaba.

The source hinted that already, plans are underway for the emergency unit where the patient was managed to be decontaminated and shut down for 48 hours.





“All the doctors and nurses, as well as other health workers who came in contact with the patient, are being audited regarding the practice of universal precautions. The news from Head of Department Obstetrics & Gynaecology is that it was unlikely any of them did not practice universal precautions since there was a high level of suspicion.

“In case we find any staff who came in contact without precautions, such staff will self isolate and be tested in 5 days’ time.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health has been briefed about the development and is in total agreement with all the steps that we are taking.”

When newsmen contacted the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Fabunwo, for confirmation, he said: Please wait for the Commissioner of Health’s Daily briefing,.”

Also, efforts to reach the Commissioner for Health on the development, Prof Akin Abayomi proved abortive as phone calls and test messages sent to his telephone number were not responded.

The Commissioner for Health had earlier announced one death in a private hospital in the state. With this additional death, Lagos now has 5 deaths from COVID-19.