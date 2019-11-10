<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, says that no amount of road patching, rehabilitations and constructions will solve transportation problem in Lagos, judging by the influx of people into the state on daily basis.

The Speaker, in a remark given on Friday after the presentation of the 2020 budget by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that, “It is high time we came up with innovative ideas and strategies to bring about change to the state with the aim of taking it to the next level.”

Obasa noted that the state as it is today, needs radical, aggressive and a holistic revamping, and therefore, requires an urgent economic and infrastructural turn around.

He explained that to move Lagos forward, “there is the need to focus more attention on rail to connect the entire Lagos. A rail from Ogun State boundary down to Lekki Epe side, a rail from Ikorodu to also same area should be urgently considered. And the ones under construction must be speedily completed.

“At the same time, more still need to be done about water transportation. Ilo Rivers running from Sango links Alimosho, Ojo, Amuwo back to CMS. Also, Odo Iya Alaro runs up to Ikorodu. This might sound like a tall order. But we should start from somewhere. Dubai did not start in a day. They laid the foundation and continue building on it. Now, it is an envy of all.

“It is a common knowledge that doing things same way will yield same results. But when we desire new things, a marvelous and egalitarian society, we have to look inward and change the approach.”

While pointing out that the state’s education and health sectors need adequate attention, Obasa stated that, “Year in, year out, provisions are being made for these sectors but they have not been well sustained. It is our hope that this time, it will take a different and positive dimension.