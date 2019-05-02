<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Mudashiru Obasa, has assured Nigerian workers of the commitment of government at all levels to the improvement of their standard of living and enhancement of their welfare.

The Lagos Assembly speaker gave the assurance in his May Day message released on Wednesday, and signed by his chief press secretary, Musbau Rasak.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels of governance is committed to improving workers welfare and I want to assure our workers that government will not deviate from it’s responsibility of putting in place measures and programmes that will enhance the welfare of our workers and improve their standard of living.

“The President recently demonstrated this with the signing of the New Minimum Wage Bill into law and positive steps being taken by government to resolve all industrial disputes. I want to assure our workers that this government will continue to partner with them to move the country forward and ensure its growth and development,” he said.

While acknowledging the support of workers for the government at all levels of governance, Obasa called on workers not to rest on their oars.

“We will continue to seek for your support and cooperation at all times because the task of making Nigeria great is a collective responsibility of us all. Nigerian workers have been wonderful but we will seek for more support from you,” the Lagos Assembly speaker said.