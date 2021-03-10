



The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, says he will work toward ensuring that Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, becomes a world class institution through appropriate legislation.

Obasa made the promise while receiving the institution’s Alumni Association led by its Vice President, Norrison Quakers, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said this is to ensure that the institution catches up with the top tertiary institutions across the world.

The speaker said the House had always ensured that requests involving LASU were prioritised in the budget to enable the institution to meet the accreditation requirements of the Nigeria University Commission (NUC).

He said that currently, there was hardly any institution in the country that LASU could not compete with shoulder to shoulder.

“There is need to come together and build the society, especially considering the factor that binds us together. I cannot disengage myself from LASU and the institution cannot disengage itself from me.

“On our own, as representatives of the people, we have been doing our best in terms of lawmaking to keep building that institution.





“In recent time, the House passed a legislation that resolved the crisis in the appointments of LASU’s vice-chancellors.

“This shows we are conscious of the need to grow the institution,” he added.

The speaker promised that the House would continue to liaise with the executive arm led by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the benefit of the institution and for future generations.

Earlier, Quakers commended Obasa for his effective leadership of the House, saying his activities as a product of the institution, had assisted it with the successful accreditation of its Law Faculty.

He described Obasa as a pride of LASU, both because of his position as speaker and success in the leadership of the legislative arm of the state.

Quakers said the alumni has many programmes lined up to benefit LASU and other Lagos residents, adding that they were at the assembly to partner with the speaker.

According to him, one of the alumni’s proposed programmes is to assist indigent students of the institution that would become useful individuals in the society.