The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) is to probe alleged payment into the private account of its staff.

The Agency’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Services, Temitope Akande, in a reaction to a newspaper publication alleging that its revenue are being directed into private pockets said mechanics have been put into motion to identify the said staff.

The statement said, “The report detailed how, through an undercover exercise to the local government offices, one of our staff was caught receiving official payments of the Agency into her private bank account.

“This report is coming despite our Agency’s stance against issuing and collection of payments in cash. Our Agency is saddened by this incident because we have warned against such acts across our communication channels and platforms.”

The agency has therefore set up the necessary machinery in motion to investigate this illegal activity and all those involved. “The culprit has been summoned for proper questioning and disciplinary procedure. The public should be rest assured that no stone would be left unturned in unravelling these illegal acts. We want to use this opportunity to reiterate our position on payment of the Agency’s fees.”

It warned the public to desist from offering LASAA staff and official cash payment. “Our Agency operates a no cash policy. We wish to assure members of the public that the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) remains committed to discipline transparency and accountability in its operations”.