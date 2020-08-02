



The Lagos State government has decided to shut down isolation centres in Eti Osa and Agidingbi, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

While the Eti Osa centre has already shut down operations on Friday, July 31, coronavirus patients at the Agidingbi Isolation Centre will be relocated to newly-commissioned Indo-Centre in Anthony area.

“We have got to a stage where we need to balance the economics of this and which of these facilities do we need to keep running.

“Some of them now are having less than 20% occupancy,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Yaba will gradually revert to its former status as a hospital that caters to all forms of infectious diseases.





A dedicated 160-bed tent set up at IDH by the private sector will remain strictly for coronavirus patients, whilst the government begins to clean up the hospital and get ready for other permanent infrastructural development.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that testing capacity in the state has increased by 50% over the past couple of weeks.

Despite the increase in testing, the governor said there has been a general decrease in positivity rates in Lagos State over the past two weeks.

“Our capacity to contain the pandemic depends significantly on how successful we are in identifying the existing cases,” he said.