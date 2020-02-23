<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency has shut down 20 health facilities in the month of January for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr Abiola Idowu, disclosed this in a statement by the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Sunday.

She said the health facilities were shut down after a recent enforcement exercise carried out by the agency, saying it was part of the state’s government efforts to fight against the engagement of unqualified personnel in health facilities.

Idowu warned that the government would not tolerate any form of illegal health practices in the state, adding, “health security is an integral part of public security which is the primary duty of the government.”





She urged all health facility operators across the state to abide strictly by the standards of HEFAMAA to avoid being sanctioned.

She called on members of the public to continue supporting and cooperating with the state government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies.

“I advise Lagosians to be cautious and desist from patronising uncertified service providers and if you suspect a foul play or notice illegal operations in your community, do not hesitate to contact HEFAMAA for prompt action,” she added.