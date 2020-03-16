<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday morning visited the scene of the explosion at Abule Ado area of the state, saying that his government will set up a N2 billion emergency relief fund to assist people affected by the tragic explosion, which occurred Sunday morning.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the scene as a “war ravaged zone”, said all the necessary agencies have been mobilised to manage the situation.

He said the fact-finding panel will be set up with a view to investigating the immediate and remote cause of the explosion. He said that he will meet President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the magnitude of the destruction, adding that the state government alone cannot manage the disaster.





Meanwhile, in a post on their official twitter handle, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) raised the issue of encroachment as contributing to the magnitude of the disaster.

The tweet said: “Lagos explosion update: NNPC pipeline right of way (ROW) encroachment by gas handling vendors and construction of houses enabled the explosion and aggravated the impact. Working with LASG and security agencies to clear the ROW.”