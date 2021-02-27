



Four weeks after 1,000 constituents of Lagos East senatorial district received financial support from Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, the second batch of 1,200 beneficiaries got theirs at the weekend.

In a statement from his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Enitan Olukotun, he said during the campaign, Senator Abiru who is representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, promised to provide succour to the vulnerable who were adversely impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.

On Monday, February 8, Senator Abiru credited the bank accounts of 1,000 vulnerable who are widows, physically challenged people, aged, women and unemployed youth drawn from 98 wards across 16 local government areas in the district.

The N5,000 support scheme which is scheduled into two categories will run throughout the year 2021. Selected beneficiaries will be getting the assistance bimonthly (i.e once in two months), and all through the year by way of direct credit to the beneficiaries bank accounts.





“ Like I assured during the pilot disbursements to about 1,000 beneficiaries on Monday 8th February, 2021, TACT(Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team) will never abandon the vulnerable in our district.

“We shall continuously look out and champion policies and legislative agenda that will be of benefit to the greatest number of our people”, Abiru said.

Senator Abiru who was inaugurated on 15th, December, 2020 has been very active on the floor of the Senate and his constituency.

In this month of February, Abiru made informed contributions on the Cryptocurrency debate during the plenary. Abiru, a former bank Managing Director explained the global dynamics of the digital currency.

Last Friday, members of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, paid a courtesy visit to him at his Constituency office in Ikorodu to seek his support and interventions for public schools in the district.

Less than 72 hours after the visit, Senator Abiru moved a truck-load of 150,000 facemasks to the agency’s Headquarters in Maryland, Lagos for onward distribution to pupils and teachers in his Senatorial District.