Lagos senator awards bursary to 600 students

The lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has awarded bursary worth 30m to 600 students across the district.

The event, which was held at the Lagos State Polytechnic, comprised of dignitaries from the Lagos State house of assembly, former deputy governor, vice-chancellor, cleric and obas in the district.

Abiru stated that the 600 beneficiaries were selected on merit.

He said, “The objective of this scheme is to promote higher qualitative education by supporting brilliant students but who have challenges funding their education in furtherance of their academic pursuit.

“In this maiden edition, 600 eligible students across the 98 wards in the 16 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the Lagos East Senatorial District, were shortlisted and screened by the TACT Bursary Advisory Board.

“The minimum we can do as leaders and in fidelity with our social contract with the esteemed constituents who majorly fall within this demography is to provide support for their dreams to have full and maximum expression.

“I am passionate about ensuring ‘greater good for greater number’. This mantra guides my philosophy and strategy in giving a lease of life to our people as much as is within my power.

“The tactics to drive home this strategy is encapsulated in the resonating and reassuring ‘DOING GOOD’ drive.

“One of the major agendas on my social contract with the good people of Lagos East Senatorial District is youth development for global readiness.

“This, I have sought to achieve with multi-dimensional approaches, which include: collaborations; co-creations; funding; infrastructural interventions, capacity building; etc.

“It is a part of this that has given birth to the annual ‘’Senator Tokunbo Abiru Bursary endowment fund’’ to support and encourage our star students in their respective tertiary Institutions of learning- the reason we are all here today”

Abiru said he was committed to improving the skills of the youth to be relevant in the job and entrepreneurship spaces.

“In partnership with Co-Creation Hub, CcHub, Africa’s leading innovation hub space, we are setting a Community Innovation Centre in our district.

“This concept will leverage on social capital and technology in accelerating economic prosperity for our teeming youth population. It will be up and running in a few months from now.

“In the same manner, next month, between November 8 and 9th, we will in partnership with Fate Foundation, train one thousand Micro Small and Medium Business Owners across the entire district at a two-day MSME Clinic,” he added.