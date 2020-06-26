



The Lagos State Government has given details of the death of the former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday.

Giving details of the ex-governor’s death on Friday, Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said he died from multiple organs failure.

Abayomi explained the multiple organs failure was caused by complications from COVID-19 earlier contracted by the immediate past Oyo governor.

Newsmen had reported that Ajimobi later tested negative for COVID-19 but the illness had caused his health to deteriorate.

He was reported to have been on a life support before giving up the ghost on Thursday at age 70.

The former governor was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, 2020.





The commissioner tweeted, “We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.”

Abayomi also commiserated with the family of the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress.

“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Oluand the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state,” he added.