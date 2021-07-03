Lagos CP: Why security operatives are at venue of Yoruba nation rally

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has said the presence of security operatives at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, is the state’s way of being security-conscious.

Odumosu said this while addressing newsmen at the Gani Fawehinmi Park on Saturday, the venue of a planned rally by Yoruba Nation agitators. None of the separatists were seen at the venue as of the time of filing this report.

“We are just being security conscious and proactive,” he said.

“Recall that on Thursday, I listed reasons why this rally must not hold.

“We learnt that some miscreants have perfected plans to seize the opportunity to cause mayhem in the society.

“Though the organisers of the rally made frantic efforts to say it will go peaceful, you and I know what happened during #EndSARS protests. EndSARS started peacefully but up till now, Lagos State has not been able to get out of the destruction that happened during the EndSARS,” he added.

He said many police stations were burnt down with officers’ lives lost during the protest of October 2020, adding that the state won’t allow a repeat of such incident.