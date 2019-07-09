<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board has sealed the facilities of illegal traditional medicine practitioners in Ikorodu area of the State in its quest to rid Lagos of unwholesome practices.

Speaking on the exercise, Mr. Kemi Kadiku, Director of LSTMB, stated that members of its Task Force acted on the information received from representatives in Ikorodu Local Government Area where the team discovered many fake and unregistered facilities.

According to him, “Our Task Force gang got reliable information from our men on ground at Ikorodu that many Traditional Medicine practitioners are operating illegally and unhindered in the community. When our team later went for inspection, we uncovered lots of noticeable infractions which led to the sealing of six facilities and their owners asked to report at the Board for regularisation”.

Kadiku also commended Prince Olusesi Mare, the supervisor of Ikorodu Task Force gang for doing a great surveillance job ahead of LSTMB’s visit which made the monitoring exercise easier.

He reiterated the determination of the Board to reposition traditional medicine practice in the State, advising all traditional healers to liaise with the Board in registering and regularising their practices according to laid down rules and regulation in the State.