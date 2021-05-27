The Lagos government has sealed off a Chinese firm, Mingy Trading Company Ltd., over the death of a 17-year-old employee on his first day at work.

The Director-General of Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, led the team that sealed the firm on Thursday in Lagos.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to the safety of its citizens’ lives and property, which led to another shutting down of Mingy Trading Company Ltd. at 11, Ila Orangun Street, Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town.

Mr Mojola added that the shutdown followed the death of a teenage factory worker, Babatunde AbdulRahmon, on his first day at work. He explained that the fatality occurred due to a violation of safety measures.

“The 17-year-old was immediately exposed to mechanical and electrical manufacturing equipment without training and provision for personal protective equipment. In the process of operating the equipment, he lost his life,” said the Lagos official.





He added, “There was also very clear evidence of poor housekeeping, lack of safety signage, poor factory layout for emergency management, very poor recruitment process with no documented training records, poorly installed electric cables and poor record keeping.

“On no account should any company employ an underage person to operate a mixer or grinding machine without proper training and use of personal protective equipment.”

Mr Mojola reiterated the importance of having a tested electrical wiring system, appropriate safety signage, good housekeeping, and a clean environment devoid of infractions and hazards to the lives of its workers.

He urged organisations to place more premium on life than profit-making, adopt best practices and safety culture.