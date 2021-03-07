



The Lagos State Government on Saturday and Sunday, sealed 11 facilities including Event Centres, Lounges and Night Clubs among others for contravening COVID-19 directives.

The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) Mr Lanre Mojola made this disclosure after the sealing exercise in Lagos on Sunday.

Mojola said though the affected event centers originally informed the agency of their intention to organise parties and events, they failed to meet the expectations of the agency on complying with COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, the number of persons approved for the events centres was outnumbered with what the officials met on ground when they visited the places at the weekend.

He said that those facilities were sealed for non-compliance with COVID -19 Health Protection Regulations of the State and Federal Government.

Mojola, who was represented at the sealing of the property by Dr Wale Adeboje, the Events Safety Administrator of LSC, maintained that the enforcement exercise saw event centres, bars and lounge sealed between Saturday and Sunday.

The event centres, bars and lounges sealed between Saturday and Sunday include, UBC Club, VGC, Sapearz Lounge, Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Bravo event centre, Ogba, Ronite Event Centre, Iju Road, Agege.

“Other sealed centres are, All Season Event Centre, Ipaja, OlaideAdeoluwa Memorial Hall, Carabana Lounge/Bar Isolo, Ajao Estate.





“DNA Victoria Island, Twist Lounge Kofo Abayomi Victoria Island, Carlsbad Lounge Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Darts Event Centre, Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos also contravened the COVID-19 protocols.

“The facilities were sealed for none compliance with the Event Safety Clearance that was issued to them by the commission.

“The commission will continue to monitor and enforce compliance across the state, while warning that all the COVID-19 violators and perpetrators will be summoned to the commission’s office in Alausa for further directives on what to do as far as their negligence and non-compliance is concerned,” Mojola said.

He urged event owners to register and obtain permit on www.lasgsafetyreg.com, adding that the event facilities visited applied for 50 guests inside and 150 guests outdoor.

The LSC boss said that to the commission’s surprise, they had 150 guests inside and more than 200 guests outside without following the use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

Mojola said the practice was absolutely out of place as far as safety guidelines was concerned, hence the sealing of their facilities.

He, however, urged Lagos residents to protect themselves and others by observing laid down safety guidelines and regulations as stipulated by Lagos state and the Federal Government.