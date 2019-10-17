<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has held a medical screening for 500 intending pilgrims at the Chapel of Christ Church, Alausa.

Home Affairs Commissioner Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said the exercise was to ensure pilgrims have a stress free trip to Jerusalem.

“We want to ensure that all our pilgrims go there and have all the spiritual programmes that they need to attend to in a good environment and we ensure that they all return back home safely,” she said.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Mrs Florence Gbafe said the exercise was meant to know the health status of the intending pilgrims so as to exclude those who are not fit for the journey.

Mrs Gbafe said some people might be asked not to travel if they have a bad record of travelling and some other things.

She advised those going to represent the country well and return to be a better citizen.

She, however, warned that anyone who has an ulterior motive for travelling shouldn’t bother because whatever negative plans they have will be foiled by the parameters the government has already put in place.