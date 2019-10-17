<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has started reorganizing building codes to check incessant building collapse, flooding and other man-made disasters.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Director General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu, at the commemoration of the 2019 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR).

Oke-Osayintolu who led a street march to educate residents on their roles to reduce disasters and risks, said that the new building codes would capture the land mass, topography and other important detail of every part of the state.

The Nation reports that IDDR is an initiative of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly targeted to promote a global culture of disaster reduction, prevention, mitigation and preparedness all in a bid to encourage citizenships’ participation in building resilient communities and countries.

This year’s IDD focused on positive behavioural changes of human beings.

Addressing a crowd at the Johnson Jakande Tinubu (JJT) Park in Alausa after the march, the LASEMA boss appealed to residents to avoid actions inimical to the environment, noting that government had made huge investments in emergency management.

“It is irrefutable that Lagos State as part of the global village is becoming more dangerous due to rapidly growing population (Large Urban Concentration) of more than 20 million, urban development in coastal areas, poor planning and construction in high risk region, poor enforcement of building codes, inadequate public awareness and education, limited financial and technical resources, environmental degradation and climate change.