Crisis is brewing within the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, as staff of the agency expressed dismay over the latest posting in the Audit Department.

Investigation revealed that over 100 staff from the Audit Department were affected in the posting to stations under the supervision of one Mrs Arinola Kola Daisi, popularly called AKD.

Since the latest posting described as “Tsunami and Wicked posting” was released on Friday many of those affected have stormed LIRS head office complaining bitterly.

It was gathered that residence of staff are usually considered during posting but such was neglected this time around, reason why it is described as ‘Tsunami and Wicked’ posting.

According to some of the staff affected, they would have to board at least four buses from their homes to get to their new posting.

However, all efforts for some of them to seek the attention of AKD proved abortive as she refused to listen to their complaints.

Few months back LIRS staff in the same Audit Department protested against the outcome of the promotional examination in which they alleged that the poor results was influenced by the management.

It took the intervention of the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, to resolve the fall out of the promotional examination.

They, therefore, appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set a probe panel to look into their complaints from the latest Tsunami posting and other welfare issues.