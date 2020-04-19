Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday asked the passengers who were on the same plane with the lady to self-isolate as he released hotlines to call should they show any symptoms.

The Lagos State Government has identified local governments with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed that Lagos Mainland Local Government Area and Eti-Osa have the highest number of cases.

Speaking during a briefing on the outbreak of the disease on Sunday, Abayomi said Ikeja, and Alimosho are beginning to record increased cases.


According to Abayomi: “Looking at the local government distribution of cases, you can see that the majority of cases are in the Lagos mainland (LGA), followed by Eti-Osa (LGA).

“Then run closely behind is Ikeja, and we are beginning to see a bit of activity in Alimosho (LGA).

“Of note, there are three local governments where we have not identified any case of COVID-19 yet and those are Ajeromi, Epe and Ojo.”

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories