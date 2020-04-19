<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government has identified local governments with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed that Lagos Mainland Local Government Area and Eti-Osa have the highest number of cases.

Speaking during a briefing on the outbreak of the disease on Sunday, Abayomi said Ikeja, and Alimosho are beginning to record increased cases.





According to Abayomi: “Looking at the local government distribution of cases, you can see that the majority of cases are in the Lagos mainland (LGA), followed by Eti-Osa (LGA).

“Then run closely behind is Ikeja, and we are beginning to see a bit of activity in Alimosho (LGA).

“Of note, there are three local governments where we have not identified any case of COVID-19 yet and those are Ajeromi, Epe and Ojo.”