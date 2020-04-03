<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government has released the list of hotspots with the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi released the statistics while providing updates on the state’s fight against the COVID-19 virus

The data released revealed Eti-Osa Local Government Area as heading the list with 47 cases, next is the popular Ikeja Local Government with 24 cases, and Lagos Mainland rounds the top three with 14 cases.

Prof Abayomi stated that Lagos has recorded a total of 98 confirmed cases in six local government areas. However, he said 24 patients have been discharged so far, showing positive signs in the state’s fight against the virus, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 74.

List of LGAs and number of cases





1) Eti-Osa LG – 47

2) Ikeja LG – 24

3) Lagos Mainland LG – 11

4) Alimosho LG – 1

5) Agege LG – 1

6) Ikorodu LG – 1

Age and Gender demographic

Prof Abayomi revealed that most patients are between the ages of 30 and 59 years. Except for three patients that are between 60 and 70 years currently receiving treatment. Prof Abayomi also said 64 percent of the patients are males, 36 percent females.

“91 percent of confirmed #COVID-19 cases in Lagos are Nigerians, nine percent are foreigners,” he added.

Lagos State COVID-19 numbers in a glance

Total confirmed cases – 98

Active cases – 74

Total discharged – 23

Total evacuated – 1

Test conducted daily – 200 to 300

Ventilators: About 20