Some residents of Lagos State on Friday commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his zeal as he assumed office, saying his first steps were progressive.

Newsmen report that Sanwo-Olu was on Wednesday inaugurated as the governor of the state, taking over from Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

The residents, in separate interviews with NAN in Lagos, hailed Sanwo-Olu’s first directives on traffic and waste management as well as fixing of potholes, which he issued on Thursday.

According to them, the first steps and moves of the governor portray positivism, urging Sanwo-Olu never to get derailed, but rather sustain the tempo of meeting the aspiration of the people.

Speaking to NAN, Mr Olanrewaju Dunmiju, a Screen Printer at Alimosho area of the state, said: “I love the first steps of the governor, let’s put party difference aside. He has started very well with his actions on traffic, waste and potholes.

“I sincerely appreciate the way he visited the family of the late LASTMA official that was crushed by a truck, his visit to Apapa and his directive on LASTMA operations.”

Dunmiju also commended Sanwo-Olu for carrying his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, along, and urged him never to allow anyone to make him derail.

Also, speaking, Mr Gift Wejem, a furniture maker, commended the governor for his initial steps, but prayed he would ensure that the common man feels the impact of his government.

Wejem said: “Those directives are good, but we must wait until we see the impact of his government on ordinary people, the businessmen and women, the transporters and others.”

In his comment, Mr Olatunde Owoeye-Wise, a human rights activist, said that Sanwo-Olu’s first day in office had shown that he meant business, urging him to live up to all his promises.

Owoeye-Wise said: “That is a good start. We pray that he is able to do something visible according to his promise.”

He urged the governor to ensure adherence to the rule of law and respect to the fundamental human rights of all citizens.

A clergyman, Pastor Lanre Ikumogunniyi, also commended Sanwo-Olu for some of the steps taken on his first day in office.

“It shows he has been thinking about various challenges facing the state,” he said.

Ikumogunniyi, a retired civil servant, however, urged Sanwo-Olu to always consult well before taking decisions on issues, to avoid backlash.

Newsmen report that Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, signed his first Executive Order on indiscriminate refuse dumping , traffic management and Public works, to ensure sanity.